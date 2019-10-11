Meghan Markle Shares Throwback Childhood Video With Powerful Speech For International Day Of The Girl

Meghan Markle has been a longtime advocate for women’s equality, even when she was just 11-years-old!

The Duchess is celebrating International Day Of The Girl with a video compilation posted to the Sussex Royal Instagram page that includes a throwback video of herself from 1993 when she appeared on an episode of “Nick News” standing up for what she believed was right.

A young Meghan wrote a letter to a soap manufacturer after a commercial for Ivory Dishwashing Liquid which used the word, “her” didn’t sit well with her. The company changed the ad after receiving her note. “Nick News,” the Nickelodeon news show aimed at children interviewed her in a segment obtained by “Inside Edition.”

A young Meghan said in the interview, “If you see something that you don’t like or are offended by, on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference for not just yourself but lots of other people.”

Megan narrates the video with an inspiring message which also includes never-before-seen video from their recent trip to Africa. “Every girl has potential. She has promise. She has the right to learn, the right to be heard, the right to play and the right to discover. The right to be exactly who she is,” The Duchess can be heard saying.

“The Duchess of Sussex has been a long time advocate for women’s and girls rights and at the age of eleven campaigned against a sexist advertisement, which was then changed. No matter what age, or what background you have the power to make an impact,” the video was captioned.

International Day of The Girl was created by the UN to turn a spotlight on suffering and inequality of women around the world. Its goal is to also celebrate the achievements and potential of women.

The new mom ended the video with a final message, “So to each one of you, keep asking questions. Keep pushing forward, keep shining brightly. Know your worth, and know we are behind you, every step of the way.”

