Meghan Markle Signs With Top Hollywood Talent Agency WME

Meghan Markle is making big moves!

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, has signed with top talent agency William Morris Endeavor, the company confirmed this week. WME’s official Instagram page announced the news with a photo of Meghan and a caption explaining the partnership’s role in her career.

“We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas. The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more,” the post read.

According to Variety, Meghan’s reps include Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller, the latter of whom has a mutual connection with Meghan as the longtime agent for her close friend, Serena Williams.

The trade mag reports that WME will also represent Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s content creation platform, Archewell.

Acting roles are not expected to be involved in Meghan’s long-term plans; WME will instead focus on her overall enterprise efforts, per Variety.

Archewell’s original content slate has included their hit Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” reportedly the most-viewed documentary premiere in the streamer’s history upon its December 2022 debut.

