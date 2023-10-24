Prince Harry Joins Joe Jonas, Adam Driver, Drew Barrymore & More At Star-Studded F1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin

Prince Harry, Joe Jonas and more A-listers stepped out for the star-studded United States F1 Grand Prix 2023 in Austin, Texas over the weekend.

The Duke of Sussex was seen waving to fans as he traveled without his wife, Meghan Markle, for the event. He was also spotted chatting with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner at Circuit of The Americas on Sunday.

Prince Harry, Joe Jonas, Patrick Dempsey & More Stars Attend U.S. F1 Grand Prix in Austin View Gallery

Joe Jonas was seen posing with Olympic athlete Sha’Carri Richardson while Elon Musk made it a family affair, bringing his son, X Æ A-12.

Adam Driver and Michael Mann got a tour of the Ferrari garage from Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari during previews on Oct. 19.

Drew Barrymore suited up with Red Bull as part of the team’s racing pit stop practice that same day.

Rachel Brosnahan, Patrick Dempsey, Rory McIlroy, Gayle King, Chloe Grace Moretz and more were also in attendance.

Geri Halliwell cheered on her husband’s team from the grid on Sunday too.

This isn’t the only F1 race being held in the United States this year, on Nov. 18 the Las Vegas Grand Prix will take over part of the world famous strip.