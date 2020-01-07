Meghan Markle Stuns In Classy Neutral Outfit As She And Prince Harry Return To Royal Duties

It may seem like an eternity since we’ve heard—or seen—from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but the wait is finally over! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the royal spotlight after spending six weeks enjoying private family time.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, stepped out to visit Canada House in London on Tuesday. The couple appeared relaxed and in high spirits as they frequently reached for each other’s arms and backs.

Of course, Meghan’s signature classy style hasn’t wavered since her time off. The Duchess paired a brown satin skirt with matching brown suede pumps, which she wore under an elegant camel-colored coat and turtleneck. Meghan chose a minimalist look with her jewelry for the occasion, wearing small stud earrings and a delicate bracelet on her left wrist.

Harry also looked dapper in a deep blue suit and light blue tie.

The couple’s first outing following their extended holiday had a special significance. Meghan and Harry spent much of their break in a private Canadian estate where they enjoyed time with eight-month-old Archie and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

So it was only fitting that the royals’ first post-break event was to visit The Canada House in London to thank Canada’s High Commissioner, Janice Charette, for the hospitality they had experienced during their stay.

Meghan and Prince Harry were also able to thank staff members for their “warm hospitality and support” during their break. The royal couple also visited an exhibition by the indigenous artist Skawennati.

Meghan and Harry were treated to tea and Nanaimo bars during their visit, a traditional Canadian dessert made of wafer nut base, custard, and chocolate ganache. They also shared an adorable detail about baby Archie, who they said was “in awe” of Canada’s natural beauty, according to CBC News.

The royal couple’s holiday break seemingly left them feeling refreshed and loved-up, as they showed some rare PDA throughout the event! At one point during an official meeting, Harry was spotted whispering in Meghan’s ear as the Princess leaned in towards her husband. The two could barely take their eyes off of each other, and were both frequently pictured staring lovingly at their spouse during the day’s events.

The royal couple were all smiles while waving to fans upon exiting the meeting. But once again, Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed rare royal affection as Prince Harry reached for Meghan’s hand before descending the stairs.

Adorably, the Prince refused to let go until they were nearing their car to leave.

It was the first time the Sussex Royals have been photographed in an official capacity since Remembrance Day in November 2019.

We can’t wait for more of Meghan’s fashion-forward moments in 2020!