Prince Harry and Prince William Pictured Side-By-Side For First Time In Months At Remembrance Day Parade

It’s been a week of commemorating those who served in the military for the royal family, all leading up to Sunday’s Remembrance Day. For the first time since Prince Harry confirmed he and his brother Prince William have “bad days” in their relationship in an ITV documentary, the brothers were photographed standing shoulder-to-shoulder.

The brothers were dressed in full military garb to honor those who lost their lives in combat at the Cenotaph. There, Prince Charles laid a wreath of Poppies on behalf of the Queen, followed by his sons. Queen Elizabeth looked down on the parade with Kate Middleton by her side and led a two-minute moment of silence.

The Cambridge and Sussex families had been attending separate events in the lead-up to Sunday’s memorial. Saturday evening saw the first time the two families made a public appearance together in months when the royal families attended the British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

For last night’s event Kate Middleton stunned in a form fitting navy dress, but fans were most enraptured by the Duchess’ headband. The padded headpiece was reportedly less than $20 from Zara!

Meghan Markle also wowed in a black dress and accessorized with ruby earrings and pumps.

For today’s somber ceremonies, both women dressed in all black and chose statement hats for the occasion.