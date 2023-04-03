Meghan Markle To Receive 2023 Woman of Vision Award

Meghan Markle is a woman of vision.

On Monday, The Duchess of Sussex was announced as one of the honorees for the 2023 Ms. Foundation for Women’s Woman of Vision Award.

In a press release for the big news, the organization said she will be celebrated for her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.” Her pal, Gloria Steinem, co-founder of the Ms. Foundation, will present her with the award.

Along with the 41-year-old, the organization will pay tribute to grantee partners, Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE. Community organizer LaTosha Brown, was also selected as a recipient.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s honorees for the Women of Vision Awards and to celebrate 50 years of progress and power,” said Teresa C. Younger, President and CEO of the Ms. Foundation. “Meghan, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, Olivia, and Rebekah are incredible leaders and we are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”

The Women of Vision Awards is the Ms. Foundation for Women’s annual fundraising event which honoring activists, thought leaders, and advocates who ignite policy and cultural change.

This year’s ceremony will be held on May 16, 2023, in New York City.