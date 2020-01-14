Meghan Markle Visits Vancouver Women’s Center In First Major Outing Since ‘Megxit’ Drama

Meghan Markle is using her time in Canada to lend a hand.

The Duchess of Sussex stopped by the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver on Jan. 14. The nonprofit – which, according to its website, works to “provide basic needs and positive change” for local women and children – shared a photo from her visit on their Facebook page.

In the picture, Meghan wrapped her arms around a group of women as they smiled for the camera. The mom of one was dressed casually for the occasion, wearing a cream sweater, jeans and boots with a gold pendant necklace.

“Look who we had tea with today!” the post read. ” The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community.”

Along with her photo at the women’s center, Meghan was also snapped by photographers the same day boarding a seaplane from Vancouver Island to the mainland.

Meghan’s charitable visit comes as Prince Harry continues to work with his family to figure out his and his wife’s next steps. Last week, the Sussexes announced their intention to “step back from senior royal duties” and “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.” They also revealed that they intend to work toward financial independence and split their time living between the United Kingdom and North America.

After holding a historic family summit to hash out the issue, the Queen shared an official statement on Jan. 13 regarding her grandson and granddaughter-in-law’s plans.

“Today, my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the statement read. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s decision to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

