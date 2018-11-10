Meghan Markle's Assistant Reportedly Resigns Just 6 Months After Royal Wedding

Has Meghan Markle's right hand aid called it quits?

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex's personal assistant has resigned just six months after Meghan officially joined the royal family. The decision to leave came as "a real shock" according to the publication's source.

A Palace source reportedly told the Daily Mail that Meghan's assistant, who was identified as "Melissa," played a "pivotal role" in Meghan and Harry's royal wedding back in May. The source also shared that the key staffer had to deal with Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, creating family drama before and after the big day.