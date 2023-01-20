Meghan McCain Gives Birth To Baby No. 2

Meghan McCain is a mamma of 2!

The “DailyMail.com” columnist shared the news with the outlet and revealed that she and husband Ben Domenech welcomed their second daughter on Thursday morning.

“Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!” Meghan told DailyMail.com.

Adding, “Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family.”

Ben said, “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

The new bundle of joy joins the family’s 2-year-old Liberty Sage who the couple welcomed in September 2020.

A day before the arrival of their daughter, Meghan shared a mirror selfie on Instagram of her baby bump, writing, “9 months – fully cooked!”

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child in September 2022 with a cute picture of Liberty coloring. She captioned the pic, writing, “We’re all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy. Thank you all for all the kindness! Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter…”

The couple got married in November 2017 at her family’s ranch in Sedona, Arizona, surrounded by their family and friends. Meghan and Ben got engaged at the Mayo Clinic where her late father, Sen. John McCain, was undergoing a scan for his cancer. He died in August 2018.