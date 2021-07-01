Meghan McCain Is Leaving ‘The View’ After Nearly 4 Years: ‘This Was Not An Easy Decision’

Meghan McCain announced on Thursday that she’s leaving “The View” after almost 4 years. The 36-year-old new mom shared during the broadcast, “I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off, I’m here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season here at ‘The View’.”

Meghan added that she will be on the show through the end of July and that her decision was heavily influenced by challenging last year amid the coronavirus pandemic and how she ultimately wanted to live her life.

“This was not an easy decision it took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and close friends,” she added.

“COVID has changed the world for all of us, and it changed the way at least for me — the way I am looking at life, the way I’m living my life, the way I want my life to look like, and when I said goodbye to all of you in the studio over a year and a half ago, I had just found out I was pregnant. I left the city very quickly because my ob/gyn wanted me to leave because he wasn’t sure how COVID could possibly impact pregnant women. I came to the D.C. area which is where my husband and I have always split time, and it’s where I grew up splitting time and we have this incredible life here. We’re surrounded by my family, by his family, by friends, by this incredible support unit, and I think as many new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps and her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately I felt like I didn’t want to leave,” Meghan furthered.

“On a professional note, this show is one of the hands-down greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life, and I have had so many amazing experiences in my life, and this is definitely one of the top. It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you. You are the most talented women on all of television hands-town, and it has been so incredible to do this with you. Before I came onto the show, I didn’t want to join the show as I think I’ve talked about in the past, and it was my dad who encouraged me to do it. He said that I could never give up an opportunity to work on such an iconic show and work with Whoopi Goldberg. He was right. It was one of the last things he told me to do before he died. He was right,” Meghan added in part.

The daughter of the late Senator John McCain and Cindy McCain became a permanent host of the daytime talk show in October 2017. She will be leaving behind, current hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

Over the past year, Meghan has gotten into many heated debates with her cohosts as she is the most politically conservative person on the show.

In 2019, she admitted to Andy Cohen that she questions her role on the show, “I go in assuming I’m going to be fired every day,” she said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Adding, “Every single day. Yes, every day.” But when Andy asked if she actually has ever been close to getting fired, she responded with, “It’s more the tone we are [at] culturally — people get canceled so easily,” she said. “And by the way, Joy has this same thing, because we are the most honest and raw. And we’re always going to say something that is going to be too far one way. So I say it sort of jokingly, but sort of not.”

Meghan and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed their daughter Liberty Sage in September and the proud mama has been sharing cute photos of her bundle of joy.