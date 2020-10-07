Meghan Trainor and Husband Daryl Sabara Are Expecting First Child

It’s not just all about the bass for Meghan Trainor anymore. The 26-year-old singer and husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their first child early next year!

The couple shared the happy news during a surprise interview on “Today with Hoda and Jenna” revealing, “We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY show (that) I will have the most babies in the world,” she said. “It finally happened and we’re so excited.”

The mom-to-be also shared a photo of the sonogram on a Christmas Tree surrounded by ornaments writing, “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! Daryl Sabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

Daryl also shared the same photo on Instagram writing, “I love you Meghan Trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”

In 2019, Meghan opened up to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about starting a family in the future, “I want twins…” she shared, explaining that she went to see her therapist because she would cry while passing diapers at a store.

“I went to my therapist and was like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ She’s like, ‘You miss your kids.’ I was like, ‘I miss them? I miss them so much? Isn’t that bananas?”

Meghan shared her love for her husband in an interview with Access in January, “Daryl is like everything and beyond what I could ever ask for and worships the ground the I step on. It’s like , this person would take bullets for me and would do anything for me because they simply love me.”

Meghan and Daryl, who starred in the “Spy Kids” movies tied the knot in December 2018 on her 25th birthday with an intimate backyard wedding at their Los Angeles home.

The new bride told People at the time saying, “It’s the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. I got way more than I ever wished for.”

