Meghan Trainor and Husband Daryl Sabara Expecting Baby No. 2

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara’s family is growing!

The pop star is pregnant with the couple’s second child, Meghan confirmed to People.

“What a blessing,” Meghan told the outlet. “I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

Their new bundle of joy will be joining the proud parent’s son Riley, who they welcomed in February 2021.

“We try to tell him, ‘There’s a baby in the belly,’ but then he points to his belly now and is like, ‘Baby.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh no, it’s not in yours — it’s in Mama’s belly!'” Meghan said.



The 29-year-old also joined the “Today” show on Monday morning to promote her upcoming book and surprised hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie with the news.

She also shared a video on TikTok on Sunday with her family and friend’s reaction to the news.

Last week, Daryl opened up about his road to recovery. The “Spy Kids” actor joined his wife for the newest episode of her podcast “Workin’ On It” and detailed his sobriety journey, revealing how therapy helped him identify his substance use triggers. Daryl explained that the discovery made it easier for him to understand why he used to turn to alcohol and marijuana as coping mechanisms.

