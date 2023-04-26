Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Being A Mom In The Public Eye & New Book ‘Dear Future Mama’

Meghan Trainor loves motherhood!

The pregnant pop star spoke with Access Hollywood about her new book, “Dear Future Mama” and she shared about navigating being a mom to her and Daryl Sabara’s son Riley in the public eye.

“It’s definitely like, there’s things that we think about that I think not a lot of people think about. I don’t ever wanna film certain things with my child. Like because I’m scared someone will rip me apart for that decision that I make with them, you know. Whether it’s how I feed them, or how I buckle them up. We definitely think about that stuff more. But (Riley’s) so cute and delicious and such a good kid and so adorable that I want to show how awesome he is all the time,” she shared.

The singer’s book is “is a heartfelt and humorous guide for expectant mamas inspired by Meghan’s own journey into motherhood and expert insights from Meghan’s own personal trainer, registered dietitian, husband, and ob-gyn. No shame, no judgment–just straight talk (and laughs) from a bestie who’s been there, including,” according to Harper Collins.

Meghan also got candid about how she doesn’t hold back, even with her family!

“Even in my household, I live with my whole family, and my brothers live in my house. And I was like, ‘Hey, we’re trying for a baby tonight.’ You know, like I’m announcing it,” she said. “I’m also obsessed with the science of it, so I’m like, ‘Guys, if I’m pregnant, I’m implanting right now!’ And they’re like, ‘ugh.’ And I’m like, ‘Well it’s so cool!’ They’re my best friends and they’re gonna hear it whether they like it or not.”

Meghan is currently expecting her second child with her husband, and she has been open about her traumatic experience undergoing a C-section with son Riley. She revealed she also has a planned C-section for her second birth, and admits she’s a bit nervous about it.

“As we get closer, I had no fear, and as I get closer me and my husband have been talking about it and I’m like, ‘Oof. I’m scared.’” she shared.

The 29-year-old also gave some advice for new and/or expecting moms.

“For new mamas, don’t freak out about your hair because there will be breakage and loss. And don’t panic, it’s fine!” she said adding, “Don’t freak out when your body changes like that. When there’s moments, have grace, like be easy on yourself.”

Meghan’s book “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and Motherhood from your Bestie” is available wherever books are sold.

— Stephanie Swaim