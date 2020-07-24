Mel Gibson Hospitalized After Contracting Coronavirus (Report)

Mel Gibson reportedly spent a week in the hospital being treated for complications associated with the novel coronavirus, according to a report from The Daily Telegraph. A representative for the actor reportedly told the outlet that Gibson was diagnosed with the disease in April.

“He tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital…He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies,” the representative told the outlet.

The 64-year-old has since been recovering after spending time in a Los Angeles hospital, the report continued.

The “Braveheart” star is hardly the only high-profile actor to contract the disease. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first A-list actors to publicly announce their diagnoses back in March, and have been open about their own recovery process in the months since.

The “Forrest Gump” actor has repeatedly urged his fans to practice social distancing and good hygiene as he recovered.

“The idea of doing one’s part, though, should be so simple — wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. That alone means you are contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, your society as a whole, and it’s such a small thing. It’s a mystery to me how somehow that has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in the behavior of us all,” Hanks said in a July interview on the “TODAY” show.

Other A-listers including Pink, Chris Cuomo, Daniel Dae Kim and more have come forward with their own positive results.