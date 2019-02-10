Supergirl is about to fly down the aisle!

The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news with a loved-up photo next to fiancé Chris Wood.

“yes yes yes it will always be yes,” she wrote.

In the snap, you can see her major engagement ring that looks to be a couple carats.

Chris shared the same sweet photo writing, “the happiest.”

He also posted an adorable photo with his love in what appears to be a yard. Melissa is in a black lbd and strappy heels and Chris looks dapper in a suit and white sneakers.

“not from our wedding BUT IT WILL BE SOON,” he wrote.

The couple met on the set of “Supergirl” when Wood joined on as Mon-El.

Benoist previously was married to Blake Jenner and the two broke up in 2016.

Congrats to the happy couple!

— by Stephanie Swaim

