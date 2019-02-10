Supergirl is about to fly down the aisle!
The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news with a loved-up photo next to fiancé Chris Wood.
“yes yes yes it will always be yes,” she wrote.
In the snap, you can see her major engagement ring that looks to be a couple carats.
Chris shared the same sweet photo writing, “the happiest.”
He also posted an adorable photo with his love in what appears to be a yard. Melissa is in a black lbd and strappy heels and Chris looks dapper in a suit and white sneakers.
“not from our wedding BUT IT WILL BE SOON,” he wrote.
The couple met on the set of “Supergirl” when Wood joined on as Mon-El.
Benoist previously was married to Blake Jenner and the two broke up in 2016.
Congrats to the happy couple!
