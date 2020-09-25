Melissa Benoist Welcomes Baby Boy With Chris Wood

From “Supergirl” to super-mom! 31-year-old Melissa Benoist and hubby Chris Wood have welcomed their first baby together, a boy named Huxley Robert Wood.

Melissa shared the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of the newborn’s tiny hand, writing, “Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago. And this little boy is everything.”

32-year-old Chris shared the same photo, but with a cheekier message. “Our son was born his name is Huxley he’s amazing and no it’s probably none of your business xo brb see you in 18 years,” he wrote.

The couple first announced they were expecting back in March, sharing a silly photo with their dogs and one tiny blue shirt. Melissa wrote, “A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!! @christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!”

Melissa and Chris met during Season 2 of “Supergirl,” when he played her titular character’s love interest, Mon-El. They made their off-screen relationship social media official in 2017, weeks after being spotted getting cozy on a romantic trip to Mexico.

The lovebirds tied the knot in September 2019 at a wedding in California that was attended by many members of their CW squad, including “The Vampire Diaries” actor Paul Wesley.

Congratulations to the new parents!

— by Katcy Stephan