Melissa Etheridge Says Son Beckett, 21, Died From Opioid Addiction: ‘My Heart Is Broken’

Melissa Etheridge has broken her silence on the sudden death of her 21-year-old son, Beckett.

Hours after her team first confirmed Beckett’s passing, the “I’m The Only One” singer opened up about the tragedy on social media. In a heartbreaking note, she shared details about his cause of death, revealing that her oldest son had struggled with addiction.

“Today, I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” she began. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today.”

“He will be missed my those who loved him, his family and friends,” she continued. “My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now.”

In the initial post announcing Beckett’s death, Melissa’s team said that her at-home performance series, Concerts At Home, was off. But despite the cancellation, Melissa assured fans that she wouldn’t stay away from music too long.

“I will sing again, soon,” she wrote. “It has always healed me.”

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. – #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

Condolences poured in from across the globe for Melissa’s family, including from fellow stars.

“Melissa I am so so dearly and deeply sorry for your loss,” Ruby Rose commented on Instagram.

“My heart is heavy for Melissa Etheridge, whose son Beckett Cypher has died at the young age of 21,” George Takei tweeted. “Nothing is harder than a parent losing their child. We are with you, Melissa.”

“I’m at a loss for words. Only healing love to you and Julie and the entire family,” Elizabeth Perkins wrote on Twitter.

Beckett was Melissa’s younger child with former partner Julie Cypher; the parents also share 23-year-old daughter Bailey. Both kids were conceived through artificial insemination, and rock icon David Crosby was later revealed to be their biological father.

Melissa and Julie have co-parented since their 2000 split. The Grammy winner is also mom to 13-year-old twins with now-ex Tammy Lynn Michaels.