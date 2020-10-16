Mena Suvari Pregnant With First Child: ‘It’s Been A Very Emotional Experience’

Mena Suvari is going to be a mom!

The 41-year-old actress and her husband Michael Hope are expecting a baby boy next spring, Mena shared with People exclusively.

“It’s still this process for me of believing it and accepting that something this beautiful could happen for me,” the mom-to-be told the magazine. “It’s been a very emotional experience. It’s very weird finding out — I was like, I can’t believe it!”

Mena’s adjustment to pregnancy hasn’t been easy, she explained, “I’ve had to learn how to be a different way with my appetite and my sleep habits and not pushing myself, asking for help — all these things are hard for an independent woman!”

But getting pregnant was a challenge for the couple, who tied in the knot in 2018.

“I was recording my temperature every morning and peeing on these ovulation sticks,” “The American Beauty” star explained. “You expect that it’ll happen and it didn’t. I got to this place where I felt overwhelmed and stressed out.”

She also admits that her age contributed to the stress of trying to conceive, “I’m 41 and there’s this air of like, I’ve got one foot in the grave and good luck.”

When Mena stopped feeling the pressure of getting pregnant and began focusing on her career she was surprised to realize that she was expecting.

“It was something that we’ve always wanted, but a couple months before, I had stopped calculating. I pulled back and let go, which apparently they say that that’s when it happens,” she explained.

Congrats to the parents-to-be!