Meryl Streep Honors Joni Mitchell On Grammy Weekend: ‘You Sang My Life’

In celebration of Grammy weekend, MusiCares honored Joni Mitchell with the Person of the Year award, and the Recording Academy’s charitable arm made the evening one to remember.

Access’ reporter, who was on tap thanks to MasterCard, caught the special celebration with Joni on over the weekend where Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste led the celebrations of the legendary Mitchell, 78.

In a special moment, actress Meryl Streep shared a video message to celebrate Joni, revealing that the singer-songwriter was a massive part of her youth.

“I don’t know how you do what you do, I just know I need it like food,” Meryl Streep said in a video message for Mitchell and the audience. “Ever since we were both young girls. We didn’t know each other, but you sang me into being. You sang my life.”



Elton John, Neil Young, Lionel Richie and more stars also shared tributes throughout the musical event.

Joni also enjoyed tributes from Jon Batiste, Black Pumas, Sara Bareilles, Beck, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Herbie Hancock, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Graham Nash (in a taped performance from Nashville), Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Allison Russell, Stephen Stills, St. Vincent and Yola.

And to close out the special evening, in a rare moment, the first in two years, Joni herself took the stage to sing alongside Carlile and others. She sang along to her hits, “The Circle Game” and “Big Yellow Taxi.”

