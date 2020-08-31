Michael B. Jordan Wishes He Had ‘More Time’ With Chadwick Boseman In Touching Tribute

Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman’s co-star in “Black Panther” and friend shared a touching tribute to Chadwick, just three days after it was announced that Chadwick had passed away from colon cancer at just 43.

Michael shared in his touching tribute on Instagram that he was still trying to find the words to express how felt about Chadwick’s passing and how he’s been reflecting about the legacy that Chadwick created.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever,” Michael began.

“Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time,” he continued.

“Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time,” he continued.

Michael then concluded his post by sharing that he’s planning to live his life differently in hopes that he can live the way that Chadwick did.

“I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother,” Michael concluded.

Chadwick’s family shared on Friday that he had passed away after a secret 4-year battle with colon cancer. The “Black Panther” star has been mourned by many of his former co-stars, but also by the Hollywood community and the greater world.

Stories have flooded the internet showing Chadwick’s unbelievable generosity of spirit despite his secret cancer battle.

