Michael Bublé has a lot going on in his life!

The singer stopped by Access Live where he dished on his Pepsi ad that is running at the Super Bowl.

“This was something that was one of those once in a lifetime moments you think, ‘oh I wonder if this could ever,’ you know this is a huge. It’s funny my manager called me and said, ‘kid, you’re not going to believe it,’ he said, ‘what’s the biggest moment of television in America, and I think he thought I was going to say the Academy Awards, the Grammys, and I was like Super Bowl,” he told Access Live’s Kit Hoover and Scott Evans.

He also revealed that he wanted to make sure the commercial was clever because he’s quite the critic of ads on the big day!

“What got better about this was that, when you hear about it you go, ‘okay that’s cool’ but then the next thought that goes through your head is ‘okay, but is it good?'” he said. “It better be clever, it better be funny, you need it to be special because I’m one of those guys who every year you know becomes a critic.”

The Grammy winner also went on to share what his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato thought of his acting chops.

“Oh she just kept saying ‘less is more Mike. Less is more Mike,'” he said.

Speaking of his wife, the singer couldn’t stop gushing when he was talking about their happy relationship.

“You know what, I was in love with her,” he says about when they first met. “I just thought she was the greatest. Uh I’m grateful that it all worked out.”

He also raved about watching her parent their kids.

“I’m fascinated by watching her as a mother and she’s my- I don’t know what to say she’s my family you know. So I got very very, lucky, again a lot of luck,” he said.

Michael’s new album, “Love,” is available now and his tour kicks off on Feb. 13.

— by Stephanie Swaim