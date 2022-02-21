Michael Bublé & Wife Expecting Baby No. 4, Revealed In New Music Video

Michael Bublé and his wife are expanding their family!

In a new unreleased music video for his song ‘I’ll Never Not Love You,’ obtained by TMZ, it appears that Michael’s wife Luisana Lopilato is pregnant with their fourth child. In the video, Luisana is showing off a baby bump at the very end of the music video.

The video is expected to be released this week.

The Bublé family has been steadily growing through the years. The duo are also parents to Noah, 8, Elias 6, and Vida, 3.

