Michael J. Fox Got His First Tattoo At Age 57 & The Artists Totally Geeked Out

No regrets! Michael J. Fox just made a decision he can’t take back.

The actor got his first tattoo at age 57 this week. He proudly showed off the fresh ink on Wednesday, but kept the inspiration behind it to himself.

“First tattoo, sea turtle, long story,” he wrote on Instagram, captioning a close-up photo of the black-and-white design, which depicts the creature floating within concentric circles.

Although the “Back to the Future” legend wasn’t up for a lengthy explanation on social media, he did take time to pose with the awestruck artists who brought his vision to life.

Michael hit up Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City for his inaugural tat. Resident artist Sanghyuk Ko, known professionally as Mr. K, shared proud snaps from Michael’s visit alongside a humble caption.

“Represents his life and himself. Can’t decide how I feel today,” he wrote on Instagram. “@realmikejfox it was an honor.”

The parlor’s Insta page also featured multiple photos of Michael both during and after the tattoo process – and he’s not the only one who was left with a permanent and personal reminder.

The actor autographed a hoverboard for Mr. K and a set of Nike Air Mag high-tops for Bang Bang owner Keith McCurdy. Both items are beloved memorabilia from “Back to the Future Part II,” and the guys shared their gratitude for the opportunity to not only meet Marty McFly himself but also make a longtime dream come true.

“For @realmikejfox thank you for the trust as well as letting us fan out a bit after,” Bang Bang’s caption read.

Michael is far from the first celebrity to choose the high-profile shop for ink work. Bang Bang Tattoo has become a star favorite in recent years, with Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and other big names all getting tats there.

While Michael didn’t publicly share the sea turtle’s significance, he did confide in his new pals.

Keith told Inked magazine that the actor’s aquatic tattoo was inspired by a “transformation” he underwent while taking a life-changing dip.

“He spotted this turtle with a chunk missing from its fin and a scar on his face. And that turtle let him swim with him for about a half an hour,” he said.

The Bang Bang owner went on to explain that Michael recalled having “made a transcending decision right after that” experience, which cemented the turtle as a symbolic figure in his life.

“That turtle was pretty significant to him,” he added.

