Meghan Markle Celebrates 40th Birthday By Appearing In Video with Melissa McCarthy

For her 40th birthday, Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since giving birth to daughter Lilibet in June.

In a funny video with Melissa McCarthy, the two ladies joke about how Meghan will be celebrating her birthday. The “Thunder Force” star suggests things like, another photo shoot under a tree looking peaceful, tattoos of their faces, yacht party and a “Suits” reunion.

The Duchess of Sussex reveals that instead of Melissa’s plans, she’s starting a 40×40 initiative to call on her 40 friends to help women who are going back to the workforce after having lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I’m struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth,” Meghan wrote in a release posted on Archewell, the couple’s nonprofit foundation with husband Prince Harry.

“I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce,” she wrote. “With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well.”

Meghan asked others to pledge 40 minutes of service to others to contribute to a global wave of service to impact communities around the world.

Towards the end of the video, you get a glimpse of Prince Harry in the background juggling as Meghan and Melissa erupt into a fit of giggles.



The Royal Family sent their love to Meghan for her birthday. She received a slew of birthday tributes from her in-laws including Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla.