Michael J. Fox Says He ‘Loved’ Filming Documentary ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’

Michael J. Fox has written several books about this life, but his latest film “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” shows him in a new light.

The Apple TV+ documentary follows the life of the Emmy-Award winning actor, exploring his professional triumphs as well as what happened when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Although the film is getting critical acclaim, the actor told Access Hollywood he was hesitant to make a movie about this life when director Davis Guggenheim approached him.

“Immediately I said, well I don’t want to make a film about me, I don’t want to produce it, I don’t want to direct it, I don’t want to do any of that stuff and win an award for something I wrote about myself,” he said.

Eventually Fox gave them the go ahead to make the film, which became documentary that paralleled his movie career and his personal life.

“So, like when I was in trouble, there’d be a scene from a movie from where I was in trouble. When I was falling in love with my wife, they was a scene of the two of us in Greenwich Village walking through the streets. And I was literally falling in love with her, and so there was that kind of weight in the movie and that kind of real positive tension,” he said. “I loved it. I never had any complaints about it. I loved the whole process.”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” premieres May 12 on Apple TV+.