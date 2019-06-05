Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket Keeps Taking Major Steps Into The Public Eye With New YouTube Series

After spending most of the last decade of the spotlight, it looks like Blanket Jackson is back and here to stay!

While his older siblings, Prince and Paris, went on to live public lives in the years following their father’s death, Blanket – who changed his name to Bigi in 2015 – famously remained private. But over the past three weeks, the teen has made a surprising return with the launch of his and Prince’s new YouTube film review channel, Film Family.

Prince debuted the channel back in May, with his, Bigi and cousin Taj Jackson’s review of “Avengers: Endgame.” In the weeks since, the guys have amped up the pace, sharing nine more videos of their hot takes – including a “Game of Thrones” finale review, and a discussion on their Top 5 Marvel Cinematic Universe films, a review of Guy Pearce’s “Aladdin” remake.

Through it, Jackson fans have loved seeing more of Blanket, who it turns out is quite a movie buff!

“Bigi is a walking encyclopedia of film and I’m here for it,” one fan commented on YouTube.

“It’s incredible how Bigi can effortlessly recite so much factual data,” wrote another.

Along with his new YouTube fame, Bigi has also been popping up more and more on Prince’s Instagram account. Not only did the younger Jackson pose for a group photo with his bro at an “Endgame” showing, but he also posed with him at his college graduation from Loyola Marymount University.

Before then, Bigi had been last spotted on his sister Paris’ Instagram account on Christmas 2017.