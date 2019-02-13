Michael Lohan is rallying behind his ex-wife, Dina Lohan.

Dina is currently on “Celebrity Big Brother,” where she revealed she has never met her boyfriend of five years and they only talk on the phone.

After the reveal, many people including Dina’s own daughter Lindsay were concerned she was being catfished.

Lindsay recently commented on a “CBB” Instagram post, writing, “@dinalohan so proud of you mommy! But no more weird #catfish please.”

But now, Michael is setting the record straight, confirming that the mysterious boyfriend is Jesse Nadler and that he is a “really nice guy.”

“The guy reached out to me on FB via message. we texted for about an hour,” he told Access exclusively on Wednesday. “He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true and he called, we spoke for over an hour. we got into great detail.”

“Because they plan on a face to face at the end of the show, I feel it’s appropriate talking about this to put the rumors to rest,” he said, referencing the catfish rumblings.

“Actually, he’s a really nice guy , with a good heart and I like him.. And if he makes Dina happy, I’m happy for them,” he added. “Dina needs somebody in her life she can trust and quite honestly, after my communication with him and knowing her, they are perfect for each other.”

“Finally, there might be someone to fill my shoes,” he concluded.

— Stephanie Swaim