Michael Phelps’ Wife Nicole Phelps Confirms Sex Of Baby No. 4

Michael Phelps is about to welcome another baby boy!

The Olympic swimmer’s pregnant wife, Nicole Johnson Phelps, revealed that they are expecting their fourth son. Nicole shared the news with “Today” in an interview published Nov. 2 and explained her positive perspective on preparing for life as a four-time boy mom.

“I would have loved to have a daughter for Michael so he could have that father-daughter bond that I experienced growing up,” she said. “But I strongly believe you’re given what you’re supposed to have, and I’m really excited to have another boy.”

The former Miss California USA went on to confirm that she couldn’t be happier about her and Michael’s soon-to-be family of six and noted how she handles people’s unwelcome comments.

“Sometimes it’s difficult when people say, ‘Oh, you need that girl,'” she adds. “I’m like, ‘No, I really don’t.'”

The couple’s youngest will join big brothers Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

Michael and Nicole, both 38, announced her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post while honoring a special milestone for their marriage.

“A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn’t find 2019s pic 🤭),” Nicole teased in her caption. “Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for anyone better!”

The tribute kicked off with a photo of Nicole showing off her growing bump at an NFL game alongside Michael and she put speculation to rest with a cute confirmation.

“For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024 💙💙💙💙” she added.