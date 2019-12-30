Michelle Williams Pregnant And Engaged To ‘Hamilton’ Director Thomas Kail (Reports)

Michelle Williams has double the blessings going into 2020!

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum is both engaged to and expecting a child with “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail, according to multiple reports. Access Hollywood has reached out to Michelle’s rep for comment.

According to People, it was Michelle’s 14-year-old daughter Matilda – her daughter from her relationship with Heath Ledger – who acted as matchmaker in their romance. The lovebirds were previously co-workers: Thomas directed Michelle in the drama “Fosse/Verdon,” for which she won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Thomas is currently in London as his bride-to-be films “Venom 2,” and the two were recently spotted buying baby clothes at a local maternity boutique, the magazine reports.

News of Michelle’s engagement and baby on the way come less than nine months after her split from husband Phil Everum. The couple had quietly tied the knot the previous summer in the Adirondacks, but called it quits in April 2019.

Congratulations to the happy parents-to-be!