Michelle Williams is here for a “Dawson’s Creek” reboot – even if her character Jen Lindley has to come back from the dead!

After the teen drama series kick started her career, the “Venom” actress, 38, said that she has been “waving that flag” for a reboot.

At an appearance during the Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, CA, she joked that she’d have to return as a “ghost” since her character died of a fatal heart condition.

“I’m like, ‘Why not?’ Although, my character died so I would have to be a ghost,” she joked.

The popular TV show, also starring Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek, wrapped in 2003 which screenwriter Kevin Williamson says has “put a button on it.”

The “Vampire Diaries” creator admitted to the Hollywood Reporter that a Dawson’s Creek reboot is not an idea he is ready to explore.

“The finale was such a beautiful moment in time and the show was always meant to be a nostalgia piece. Let it stay there and live in its nostalgia,” he said.

However, Michelle’s co-star Katie Holmes might be interested in the revival!

She told E! News in 2018 that it was “a wonderful experience” and that “it would be great to try to capture that again.”

So, we aren’t going to rule out the possibility of a “ghost Jen” gracing our TV screens in the near future!

