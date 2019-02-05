Michelle Williams Says Her Character Jen Could Come Back As A Ghost In ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot

Michelle Williams Returns To TV In First Series Regular Role Since 'Dawson's Creek'

Michelle Williams is here for a “Dawson’s Creek” reboot – even if her character Jen Lindley has to come back from the dead!

After the teen drama series kick started her career, the “Venom” actress, 38, said that she has been “waving that flag” for a reboot.

Michelle Williams On 'Dawson's Creek' Reboot
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Michelle Williams of the television show “Fosse/Verdon” speaks during the FX segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 04, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

At an appearance during the Winter TCA Tour in Pasadena, CA, she joked that she’d have to return as a “ghost” since her character died of a fatal heart condition.

“I’m like, ‘Why not?’ Although, my character died so I would have to be a ghost,” she joked.

The popular TV show, also starring Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek, wrapped in 2003 which screenwriter Kevin Williamson says has “put a button on it.”

The “Vampire Diaries” creator admitted to the Hollywood Reporter that a Dawson’s Creek reboot is not an idea he is ready to explore.

The cast of television’s ‘Dawson’s Creek’ poses for a photo. James Van Der Beek stand in the back row. In the middle row, from left to right, are Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, Meredith Monroe and Kerr Smith. Katie Holmes sits in front

“The finale was such a beautiful moment in time and the show was always meant to be a nostalgia piece. Let it stay there and live in its nostalgia,” he said.

However, Michelle’s co-star Katie Holmes might be interested in the revival!

She told E! News in 2018 that it was “a wonderful experience” and that “it would be great to try to capture that again.”

So, we aren’t going to rule out the possibility of a “ghost Jen” gracing our TV screens in the near future!

WATCH:  Michelle Williams Marries Musician Phil Elverum In Secret Wedding: ‘I Never Gave Up On Love’

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More