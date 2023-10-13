Michelle Williams To Narrate Britney Spears’ Memoir ‘The Woman In Me’ For Audiobook Edition

Britney Spears’ anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” just welcomed an A-list addition!

Five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams, 43, will narrate the book’s audio version, Access Hollywood has learned. According to a press release on Oct. 13, the acclaimed actress is set to voice the majority of Spears’ life story while the pop superstar will provide her own introduction.

Britney, 41, spoke out about the emotional upheaval she’s experienced surrounding her memoir and its creation, sharing in a statement obtained by Access how challenging the process has been and how she decided to let an artist she trusted read her words out loud.

“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” she said. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

In the same announcement, Michelle indicated her support for the music icon.

“I stand with Britney,” the “Dawson’s Creek” alum said.

Publisher Simon & Schuster described “The Woman in Me” as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” noting that the book is “written with remarkable candor and humor” while shining a light on “the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

“The Woman in Me” will be available wherever books are sold starting Oct. 24.