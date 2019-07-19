Midland’s Mark Wystrach And Outdoor Voices CEO Ty Haney Have A Baby On The Way

Midland’s Mark Wystrach will have plenty of lullabies to sing soon! Mark and his fiancé, Outdoor Voices CEO and founder Ty Haney are expecting a baby girl!

Ty announced the happy news on her Instagram on Friday with a topless belly baring snap which she sweetly captioned, “Baby on board or too many donuts? Lil cowgirl on the way.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0GnmMUDxxF/

The duo, who make up one of country music’s hottest couples, are expecting their baby girl in November.

“I am beyond thrilled to be welcoming a girl, particularly since there are more strong women breaking barriers today than ever before,” Ty revealed to Access in a statement.

Ty and Mark announced their engagement in May 2019 on Instagram after a dreamy post-rainstorm proposal in Boulder, Colorado.

“Popped THE QUESTION and @ty_haney had the answer I was lookin’ for !!!❤️💍 🌈 ⚡️ ❤️,” he wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures, which feature Haney cuddling the couple’s two dogs, Juice and Pony.

The “Burn Out” singer first met the entrepreneur on a blind date at Bufalina pizza restaurant in Austin, Texas after she messaged him on Instagram saying, “Let’s hang!”

Talk about a happy ending for the couple!

