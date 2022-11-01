Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead at 28 (Report)

Migos rapper Takeoff has died at 28-years-old, according to multiple published reports.

The Houston Police Department spokesperson confirmed the news to Billboard on Tuesday detailing that he was at a private party at a bowling alley in Houston, alongside the other members of Migos including his uncle, Quavo when investigators say that shots were fired over an altercation during a game of dice at a party with about 40 people.

Local news outlet KHOU reports that police say that the victim was shot in the head or neck and two other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals.

Prior to the shooting, the “Stir-Fry” rapper had posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story from the bowling alley.



Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

The rapper joined Quavo and Offset to form their rap trio in 2008, at first under the group name Polo Club, before changing to Migos.

Migos finally made in big in 2013 with their hit “Versace” and then in 2016, they achieved major success with “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Takeoff and Quavo released their first album together as a duo last month, “Only Built for Infinity Links,” which was a little over a year after Migos released the final chapter in their album trilogy, “Culture iii.”

On Monday, the uncle and nephew pair released a music video for their new hit song “Messy.”