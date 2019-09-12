Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino And Wife Say They Want To Get Pregnant Now That He’s Out Of Prison

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has babies on the brain!

After the “Jersey Shore” star was released from prison following an eight-month sentence for tax evasion, Mike and his wife Lauren shared that they’re ready to start a family!

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Mike and Lauren told Access Hollywood in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

Adding, “We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

It’s no surprise that Mike and Lauren are ready to have kiddos! The pair met in college in 2004 and dated until 2009. After a brief split, the duo rekindled in 2012.

The pair tied the knot just one month after the “Jersey Shore” star was sentenced to eight months in prison in October 2018. Mike pleaded guilty to falsifying business and personal tax returns. He started his sentence at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in January and was released on Thursday morning.

Mike was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, plus a fine of $10,000, according to PEOPLE.