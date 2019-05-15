Snooki, JWoww & The ‘Jersey Shore’ Gang Visit Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino In Prison

Fist pumps all around! The cast of the “Jersey Shore” celebrated a special reunion this week – and not even prison bars could keep them from getting the gang back together.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese visited their co-star, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, at Otisville Federal Correction Institution in New York as he continues his eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

To mark their long-awaited get-together, the castmates posed for a group photo, which was posted to Sorrentino’s Instagram account.

“The Comeback Is Always Greater Than The Setback 🙏🏼 #FreeSitch,” the caption read.

“Miss u!!!” Snooki wrote in the comments.

While fellow MTV stars Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D were noticeably absent from the pic, they have a good reason for missing out. The “Double Shot at Love” stars stopped by to see Sorrentino earlier this month and made sure to get it on camera.

Sorrentino’s wife Lauren came to visit both times – and she even wore a “Free Sitch” T-shirt to the most recent visit.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were charged back in 2014 for allegedly failing to pay proper taxes on $8.9 million in income between 2010 and 2012. They both pleaded guilty in 2018.

The TV personality began his sentence this January and is scheduled to be released in September.