Miles Teller Ties The Knot With Model Keleigh Sperry After 6 Years Together

Miles Teller said, ‘I Do” to longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii and it seems like the celebration was a blast!

Sister of the bride, Michelle Sperry Mear posted a bunch of videos on her Instagram story of the wedding ceremony followed by the dance party reception.



In the videos, the newlyweds were spotted dancing at the after-party with their friends and family. She captioned one of the videos of Keleigh writing, “My baby is marrieddd.”

The couple have been together since May of 2013. Miles created a Bachelor-worthy marriage proposal for Keleigh, who is a big fan of the hit ABC shows. In August 2017, the couple got engaged during a safari trip in Africa. Miles dished about the proposal to Jimmy Fallon, explaining that he had a rose tied to a tree with a sweet love note.

“She watches ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’…she felt like she won because she had a rose, she had the final rose,” the actor added.

Keleigh has been open about her relationship with Miles, often sharing adorable photos of the couple. On their recent romantic getaway to Italy, she captioned the sweet slideshow with, “40 more years of luck in love if you kiss in the cave. Here’s to you 66.”