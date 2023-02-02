Miles Teller & Wife Keleigh Teller Start Living Room Dance Party In Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial

Miles and Keleigh Teller are showing off their love for each other – and their dance moves!

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star and his wife joined forces for a fun Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light, which dropped on Wednesday.

In the ad, Keleigh stretches out on the couch after being stuck on hold with customer service for nearly an hour.

As the hold music plays from her cell phone, Miles grabs two Bud Light cans from the fridge and hands one to his wife.

Then, in an attempt to offer some fun distraction, he breaks out some dance moves, giving a twirl and performing his best moonwalk.

Keleigh cracks a smile as she watches him dance – and soon enough, she joins on the fun, mirroring his silly moves.

At one point, Miles picks up his and Keleigh’s French bulldog Bugsy, who wiggles along to the beat as they do!

Their family dance party ultimately gets interrupted when the music abruptly stops and a customer service rep finally picks up.

While the commercial is Miles and Keleigh’s first together, they’ve collaborated onscreen in the past! The pair notably appeared together as a bride and groom in Taylor Swift’s 2021 music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).”

You can watch Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 on FOX.