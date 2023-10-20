Taylor Swift Smiles With Selena Gomez & Zoe Kravitz During Girls’ Night Out In LA

Taylor Swift’s squad has hit the West Coast!

The music superstar was spotted enjoying a girls’ night out with pals Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz and Keleigh Sperry in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photographers snapped the gals hitting up West Hollywood’s Sushi Park, where they were seen laughing and smiling together after a group dinner.

Taylor and Selena kept their looks casual chic, with both A-listers rocking light-wash denim. The “Cruel Summer” singer paired her jeans with a breezy ivory blouse while Selena sported a classic black crewneck top.

Taylor Swift Shuts Down The Grove For Epic ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Concert Movie World Premiere View Gallery

The pair’s friendship dates back to their early fame days in the 2000s, when Taylor was a breakout country star and Selena had hit it big on the Disney channel. Taylor and Zoe, meanwhile, have reportedly bonded in more recent years and were even in the same quarantine “pod” during the pandemic.

“She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday,” the actress told GQ of Taylor in 2022.

As for Keleigh, she and husband Miles Teller are also close with Taylor and they even starred together in her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video from 2021’s “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

The singer has been enjoying her time off across the U.S. before launching the international leg of her blockbuster Eras tour in November.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted Holding Hands Again: See The Pics! View Gallery

Just last weekend, Taylor stepped out with new beau Travis Kelce in New York City after their “Saturday Night Live” cameos, and she and friends Blake Lively and Sophie Turner have been seen enjoying multiple dinners in Manhattan.

The songstress has also traveled Kansas City in recent weeks to cheer on the Chiefs star at his team’s home turf.