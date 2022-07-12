Miles Teller’s Grandma Raves Over Tom Cruise: ‘He Is Just The Most Delightful Person’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Miles Teller’s grandma is his and Tom Cruise’s biggest cheerleader!

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez, Leona Flowers gushed about her superstar grandson’s role in “Top Gun: Maverick,” sharing, “He sings, he dances, he flaunts his muscles … and of course his good looks and his brilliance as an actor.”

The sweet family matriarch couldn’t help but to admit that Miles’ co-star Tom Cruise “ain’t too bad either.”

Leona went on to recall attending the big movie premiere of the blockbuster flick and revealed that she hit it off with the lead man himself.

“I didn’t get to meet Tom Cruise until the premiere, and he is just the most delightful person,” she told Mario. “He held my hand, we talked for a while together and at the end of our conversation he turned to the crowd and he said, ‘She’s my date for the night.'”

No wonder Miles’ grandma is a big fan of Tom’s too! You can catch Leona’s interview with Mario Lopez on Access Hollywood Tuesday.