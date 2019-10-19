Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Cover Kylie Jenner’s Viral ‘Rise And Shine’

Miley Cyrus apparently is keeping up with the Kardashians!

The musician shared a fun video on her Instagram on Friday where Cody Simpson strums the guitar and she sings, “rise and shine!”

“Your new alarm clock,” the caption reads.

The post is in response to a clip of Kylie Jenner singing, “rise and shine” to baby Stormi went viral online.

There was even a full pop remix of the snippet which Kylie’s baby Stormi saw and was jamming out to in a cute clip.

However, little Stormi wanted to hear her dad Travis Scott sing and in the video she can be heard saying, “Daddy sing!”

Kylie jokingly responds, “Oh you want daddy singing? I’m not good enough?” To which her daughter responds, “Daddy sing!”

The makeup mogul was quick to capitalize on the situation, releasing two hoodies that have the catch phrase and King Kylie’s face on them.

Since the snippet went viral there’s been a ton of hilarious memes made, including one made by Instagram account Saint Hoax.

Which shows “The Voice” coaches hitting their buzzers after hearing the reality star’s voice.

— Stephanie Swaim