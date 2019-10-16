Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Get New Tattoos Together: See The New Ink!

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have made things a little more, shall we say, permanent.

The loved up couple got tatted together on Tuesday night in Los Angeles by tattoo artist Nico Bassill, donning themselves the “Tat Queen / King” in an Instagram post.

Both shared the new designs on their Instagram pages, Miley sporting a brand new tattoo of a “rock ’n’ roll heart” while Cody debuted a skull and crossbones design with a sickle.

View this post on Instagram 🖤 #RockNRollHeart A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 16, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

The couple has been very public about their whirlwind romance, sharing special moments and flaunting their admiration for each other all over the ‘gram. The 22-year-old Aussie captioned the latest photo of them, “death do us,” raising eyebrows with what could be a reference to the renowned marriage vow “until death do us part.”

Miley is no stranger to the tattoo parlor. The 26-year-old pop star has been inked several times in recent months. Amid her divorce from Liam Hemsworth in August, Miley got what fans are speculating is a breakup tattoo, reading, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.” She first showed off the sentimental ink at this year’s VMAs, where she also performed her breakup anthem “Slide Away.”

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer also debuted a new coat of arms tattoo during her brief relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, which fans attribute to the duo’s Italian getaway.

— by Marielle Williams