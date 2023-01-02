Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Duet ‘Wrecking Ball’ In Iconic NYE Performance

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton teamed up for Miley’s New Year’s Eve special on NBC and Peacock and the dynamic duo didn’t hold back on busting out surprise after surprise and iconic performance one after the next.

Let’s break down some of the most incredible moments…

Dolly joined Miley in singing Cyrus’ 2013 single “Wrecking Ball”… and fans went nuts for the incredible version of the song where they also weaved in “I Will Aways Love You.”

The duo also paid homage to some of Dolly’s classics… including her 1973 song “Jolene”

And busted out some fantastic covers of Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight” and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.”

Dolly and Miley also got a little help from some star-studded guests, including Paris Hilton dropping in with Sia for a surprise performance of “Stars Are Blind.”

