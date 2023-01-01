Miley Cyrus Announces New Single ‘Flowers’ During New Year’s Eve Special With Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus can’t be tamed!

The “Hannah Montana” alum revealed she has a new single called “Flowers” coming out in January during her “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” with Dolly Parton on NBC and Peacock.

She also posted about the song on Instagram, sharing a teaser clip and writing, “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13.”

During her New Year’s Eve broadcast, Miley and Dolly also did an epic duet of the “Plastic Hearts” singer’s 2013 hit, “Wrecking Ball.”

As well as a duet of Dolly’s songs, “I Will Always Love You,” which Miley shared on Instagram.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” is available to stream on Peacock.

— Stephanie Swaim