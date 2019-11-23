Miley Cyrus Celebrates Birthday With Cody Simpson In Nashville While Recovering From Surgery

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reunited for a special occasion.

The pop superstar rang in her 27th birthday a day early, spending time with boyfriend Cody Simpson and friends at a Nashville restaurant on Friday, Nov. 22. A fan photo showed the couple smiling with their squad for a group snap at the dinner table. Black, gold and silver balloons surrounded the pals as Miley appeared to rest her head on the Aussie singer’s shoulder while posing for the camera.

Miley is celebrating her birthday in a restaurant in Nashville ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2O2DWm7WBG — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyUpdates) November 23, 2019

Cody also gave his gal a cute Instagram shoutout the following afternoon, posting a cute selfie video of him and Miley giggling at each other in the mirror.

“Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you,” he wrote in his caption.

Their casual night out comes amid the “Slide Away” songstress’ recovery from vocal cord surgery, which has required her to remain quiet as her throat heals. Cody had been a supportive beau leading up to the procedure, bringing flowers during her hospitalization for tonsillitis and even writing her a song. However, the pair has reportedly been spending more time apart post-surgery amid Cody’s need to remain in Los Angeles as Miley stays at her Tennessee home.

Though she’s kept a relatively low profile in recent weeks, Miley has stayed busy. In October, she shared a peek at an intense-looking Pilates workout and hinted that she had no intent to put her fitness routine on hold despite orders to give her voice a break.

“On vocal rest not body,” she captioned the shot.

Miley may have turned 27 mostly under the radar, but her family went all out on social media to celebrate. Her parents and siblings all shared priceless family footage and heartfelt messages, with dad Billy Ray going all the way back to Miley’s toddler days.

The “Old Town Road” singer posted a clip of a tiny Miley sitting on his lap during a TV appearance, in which he marveled over his daughter’s birthday falling on Thanksgiving that year.

It looks like Miley has plenty to be thankful for!

— Erin Biglow