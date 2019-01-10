Miley Cyrus has found her new favorite show – and is ready to defend her friend Lindsay Lohan if anyone says otherwise!

After “Vice” gave a harsh review of Lindsay Lohan’s new MTV series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” on Instagram, Miley Cyrus hit up the comments section for some back up.

“Unlike a lot of other reality TV, the show isn’t ‘bad in a good way’ – it’s just bad,” the publication stated.

To which the “Malibu” singer responded, “Lies! It’s the best show ever.”

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” which premiered on Tuesday, Jan 8, has received mixed reviews – but clearly Miley was a proud fan of her fellow Disney alum’s newest project.

However, Lindsay is determined to make her return to the spotlight all about showing fans what a boss b**ch she really is!

Lindsay chatted with Access Live on Thursday about the new reality show, which she says will be totally different than her past experiences because she “is in control of it.”

WATCH: Lindsay Lohan Says Her Reality Show Is So Different For Her: ‘I Have Control Of It’

At least she knows she has Miley Cyrus in her corner!