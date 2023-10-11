Miley Cyrus’ Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Singer Firerose In ‘Perfect, Ethereal’ Wedding

No achy breaky hearts here! Billy Ray Cyrus is a newly married man.

Miley Cyrus’ country singer dad, 62, tied the knot with fiancée Firerose on Oct. 10 and announced the happy news in a romantic Instagram post.

The newlyweds shared dreamy peeks at their nuptials, posing together in their formal wedding attire while surrounded by a serene countryside landscape.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony. It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined,” the caption read, before reflecting on one of the couple’s favorite moments from the ceremony.

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, ‘Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife’ that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love! ❤️♾️”

Miley Cyrus & Noah Cyrus’ Sweetest Sibling Photos Through The Years View Gallery

The musician and the Australian songstress confirmed their engagement in November 2022 after months of speculation and made their red carpet debut this past August at the ACM Honors in Nashville. They reportedly met more than a decade ago on the set of Miley’s hit Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana” and sparked a love connection years later while collaborating on music projects.

Billy Ray’s big day comes just weeks after ex-wife Tish Cyrus said “I do” with “Prison Break” star Dominic Purcell in a backyard ceremony in Malibu. Photos obtained by multiple outlets at the time showed Tish and Dominic exchanging vows as Miley stood by.

Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022 after nearly 29 years of marriage.