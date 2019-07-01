Miley Cyrus Gives Inspiring Speech at Music Festival: ‘Black Mirror’ Has Changed My Life Drastically

Miley Cyrus didn’t only remember Amy Winehouse during her Glastonbury Music Festival performance.

The “Malibu” singer also transformed into her “Black Mirror” character, Ashley O., and belted out “On a Roll” (lavender wig and all)!

Miley gave the crowd an inspiring (and NSFW) speech after she wowed fans with the epic performance.

“I just want to let you know in many ways this show (“Black Mirror”) has changed my f***ing life drastically,” she said. “A lot of hard work, a lot of dedication and a lot of sacrifice.”

“Both of my parents, who are side-stage right now, have taught me that that’s the only way anything is going to happen for you,” she continued. “My dad had an amazing analogy for me. He said go sit on a bicycle and go to the very top of the hill and watch how fast you go downhill and it’s going to be easy.”

“Now do the same thing, sit on that bicycle and go uphill – it’s not going to do it for you,” she added. “You are going to have to work your f***ing a** off and you are going to feel it the next f***ing day, but it’s going to be worth it because you did something.”

“You did something that you thought you couldn’t do. And that is what I’m doing,” she told the crowd.

During the music festival, the 26-year-old star channeled Amy Winehouse for a sweet and soulful rendition of the late singer’s hit “Back to Black.”

Miley gave the popular tune a southern twist with a little help from Mike Ronson, who used to work with Amy, on the keys.

The songstress continued her powerful set by bringing Lil Nas X and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, up onstage to sing their No. 1 hit “Old Town Road.”