Miley Cyrus Goes Wild At Her Concert In Denmark

Miley Cyrus is channeling the rocker chick within!

The “Cattitude” singer took to Instagram to share all the best moments from her show in Denmark along the European leg of the “SHE IS COMING” tour.

In one of the vids, the Disney channel alum was doing some “nasty” floor work as she twerked towards the audience and then spun around and began humping the air! But, the craziest part wasn’t until she dropped into an impressive split.

“I’m so mother***in nasty,” she captioned the video.

Miley also gave a shout out to her mom Tish, who showed up to support in a nearly identical all-black outfit to the “Climb” hitmaker.

I’m a lot of things, ever changing – but always have been and always will be my mother’s daughter and damn proud,” she captioned a photo of them.

“My mama always told me that I’d make it, so I made it. I put my back into my 🖤 in it, so I did it, yea WE did it – you and me mom 4evr,” she added in another sweet snap.

Before she took off for her tour, Miley was able to squeeze in a special project with some famous friends.

On Thursday, the first trailer of Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” featuring a single by Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Ray was released.

Miley teased her new music with her “angels” from the movie on Instagram Friday.

“Can’t wait for everyone to hear what me and my angels @arianagrande and @lanadelray created for @charliesangels.

