Miley Cyrus Goes Undercover On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ In Season 11 Sneak Peek! (EXCLUSIVE)

Miley Cyrus is about to pull a fast one on the drag queens on Season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as she goes undercover as a production crew member named BJ. In a hilarious sneak peek of tonight’s premiere episode, Miley dresses up as a guy named BJ so she can get up close and personal with all the “beautiful women” before she becomes their guest panel judge.

And it looks like Miley — we mean BJ— gets into all sorts of antics. She even spies on the queens from behind a secret mirror where they are getting ready. Yeah, you read that totally right.

Check out all the hilarious footage in the videos above and then tune in OBVS tonight Thursday, February 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1 for all the action in the Season 11 premiere.