Miley Cyrus’ Grandmother Dies At 85: ‘I Will Miss You For The Rest Of My Life’

Miley Cyrus is mourning the loss of her beloved maternal grandmother, Loretta ‘Mammie’ Finley.

The “Midnight Sky” singer confirmed the news on her Instagram alongside several photos and videos, writing, “Even though you are gone…. NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon. Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world.”

“You are sunshine,” she continued. “Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted.”

Miley posted several more photos and videos on her social media to pay tribute, including a silly snap of the duo with rapper Snoop Dogg. She wrote, “Mammie baking brownies with @snoopdogg ….. she never knew we snuck weed in them… I will miss you and your good cookin’ so much.”

She also shared artwork of her grandmother to her Instagram story, writing, “To my fans: I know it feels like I disappeared the last few days…but someone that means more to me than words can say did the same. I am completely heart broken. My Mammie is gone but never forgotten. She has always been a legend and will continue to live on thru love, compassion and kindness. When I grow up…I hope to be even just a sliver of the incredible woman my Mammie was…and is. She could never be erased.”

Miley has previously shared about how much her grandmother meant to her. Back in 2013, she revealed a tattoo on her inner arm featuring a black-and-white portrait of Mammie. “Because I am her favorite and she is mine,” Miley captioned the photo.

because i am her favorite & she is mine 💋 pic.twitter.com/52GxBU9V7s — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 5, 2013

Miley concluded her Instagram post today with a sweet promise that she will honor her grandmother every day, writing, “I will miss you for the rest of my life…. I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us….”

— by Katcy Stephan